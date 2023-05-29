Natural Adabas Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

We are currently seeking a skilled and experienced Natural Adabas Software Developer to join our team in the Government Payroll space. As a Natural Adabas Software Developer, you will be responsible for software development and support, ensuring the smooth operation of systems and providing excellent client interaction. Your expertise in Natural programming language and Adabas, along with your strong analytical skills, will play a crucial role in solving problems and delivering high-quality solutions.

Key Deliverables:

Software Development and programming within the Government Payroll space.

Systems Support to ensure the efficient functioning of the systems.

Client interaction, collaborating with stakeholders to gather requirements and provide technical assistance.

Drawing up Program specifications based on the project requirements.

Program design and coding to develop robust and efficient software solutions.

Program and sub system testing to ensure quality and functionality.

Program and sub system technical documentation for effective system maintenance and future reference.

Takes responsibility for the systems testing function of all systems change requests allocated.

Experience in coordinating the user test phase and the technical system implementation.

Proficient in JCL’s (Job Control Language) to handle job scheduling and system tasks.

Utilize analytical skills to assist in problem-solving and troubleshooting.

Experience & Education:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Natural Adabas software development/programming OR alternatively, 6 years’ experience in Natural Adabas software development/programming.

Detailed knowledge of theories and practices related to Natural/Adabas and HR+Payroll systems.

Experience in NaturalOne would be an advantage.

A 3-year degree/diploma (NQF 6) in Computer Science, Informatics, or a similar field OR Grade 12 and 6 years’ experience in digital system and application design and development.

If you are a motivated and skilled Natural Adabas Software Developer with a passion for delivering top-notch solutions within the Government Payroll space, we would love to hear from you. Join our team and take on exciting challenges in a dynamic work environment.

We appreciate all applications, but only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Desired Skills:

Natural Adabas

HR & Payroll systems

Job Control Language

Program Design

