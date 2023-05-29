NFT value forecast drops to $2,7bn by 2025

After a bullish start in 2023 and optimistic first two months, the once booming NFT market again witnessed headwinds and weak sales figures, which knocked down market projections for the following years.

According to data presented by BitcoinCasinos.com, NFT marketplaces are expected to hit a $2,7-billion value by 2025 – less than half the earlier forecast.

The crypto winter has definitely cooled investors’ appetite for non-fungible tokens, with the number of sales and sales value remaining deep below last year’s levels. However, NFT’s poor performance over the past few months has also knocked down optimistic scenarios about future market growth.

In 2021, NFT marketplaces grossed $810-million in revenue, according to Statista data. This figure rose to $890-million last year, despite 2022 being one of the most challenging years in the crypto market’s history. In November 2022, Statista projections showed the entire market would significantly recover and hit a $3,68-billion value in 2023, and by 2025, this figure would have jumped over $6,2-billion.

Six months later, Statista’s forecast became much less optimistic. According to the latest data from April, NFT marketplaces are expected to gross around $1,6-billion this year, or 56% less than in earlier forecast. This figure will grow by 70% in the next four years and hit $2,75-billion in 2025, much less than the earlier expected $6,2-billion.

Projections referring to user growth are also much less optimistic. In November, Statista expected the number of people trading at NFT marketplaces to hit 50,3-million this year and grow to almost 60-million by 2025. Now, these figures are cut down to 13,9-million in 2023 and 18,3-million in 2025.

The latest market projections came after already worrying figures referring to the number of active NFT wallets and the total number of buyers and sellers in this market.

According to NFTGo data, on 23 May 2023, there were 6 054 sellers and 5 056 buyers in the NFT market. A greater number of sellers indicates there is more supply than demand, which may cause several NFT owners to lower their pricing, resulting in a further NFT market value drop.