Onsite IT Consultant (Desktop Support) Western Cape – Western Cape Cape Town

We are searching for an Onsite IT Consultant (Desktop Support) to join our team on a contract opportunity in Western Cape.

Required Qualification:

Grade 12

IT Diploma / Degree

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT certifications/degree

Experience required:

2-5 years Desktop support generalist.

Basic Server Support

Duties/Responsibilities:

Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

VIP User Support

Diagnose Hardware issues (Desktop/Laptop/Printers)

Reload of machines

Network Support

Working knowledge of office automation products and computer peripherals, such printers, and scanners

Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs

Ability to perform remote troubleshooting and provide clear instructions.

Knowledge on SharePoint will be beneficial

Office 365 support

Excellent problem-solving and multitasking skills

Customer-oriented attitude

Work environment:

Onsite

Travel:

To and from office

To Cape Town regional office as needed

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

