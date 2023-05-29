Onsite IT Consultant (Desktop Support) Western Cape – Western Cape Cape Town

We are searching for an Onsite IT Consultant (Desktop Support) to join our team on a contract opportunity in Western Cape.
Required Qualification:
- Grade 12
- IT Diploma / Degree
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT certifications/degree
Experience required:
- 2-5 years Desktop support generalist.
- Basic Server Support
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- VIP User Support
- Diagnose Hardware issues (Desktop/Laptop/Printers)
- Reload of machines
- Network Support
- Working knowledge of office automation products and computer peripherals, such printers, and scanners
- Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs
- Ability to perform remote troubleshooting and provide clear instructions.
- Knowledge on SharePoint will be beneficial
- Office 365 support
- Excellent problem-solving and multitasking skills
- Customer-oriented attitude
Work environment:
- Onsite
Travel:
- To and from office
- To Cape Town regional office as needed
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML