Onsite IT Consultant (Desktop Support) Western Cape

May 29, 2023

We are searching for an Onsite IT Consultant (Desktop Support) to join our team on a contract opportunity in Western Cape.

Required Qualification:

  • Grade 12

  • IT Diploma / Degree

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT certifications/degree

Experience required:

  • 2-5 years Desktop support generalist.

  • Basic Server Support

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.

  • VIP User Support

  • Diagnose Hardware issues (Desktop/Laptop/Printers)

  • Reload of machines

  • Network Support

  • Working knowledge of office automation products and computer peripherals, such printers, and scanners

  • Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs

  • Ability to perform remote troubleshooting and provide clear instructions.

  • Knowledge on SharePoint will be beneficial

  • Office 365 support

  • Excellent problem-solving and multitasking skills

  • Customer-oriented attitude

Work environment:

  • Onsite

Travel:

  • To and from office

  • To Cape Town regional office as needed

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

