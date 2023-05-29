Power Platform Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a talented Power Platform Developer to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Power Platform Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions using Microsoft Power Platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI. This is a contract position with opportunities for growth and career development.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualification (Preferably BIS Degree)
- Ideal Certifications (not a must-have):
- Power Platform Microsoft Certified
- PL900
Experience Required:
- 5+ years experience in the IT Industry
- 2+ years of solid experience in Power Platform development (Apps and Automate), with a proven track record of developing and deploying solutions/applications.
- Solid understanding of process and automation concepts, best practices, and standards.
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Experience in Agile development methodologies and working in Agile teams.
- General technical skills required to form the base underneath our Power Platform automation activities – this may include good command of data concepts (relational data management, Microsoft SharePoint Microsoft Office365, and SharePoint Online.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Develop, test, deploy and maintain Power Platform solutions (very strong focus on PowerApps, Power Automate, and SharePoint Online).
- Cooperate with project team members such as solution architect and business analysts to ensure our output is aligned to customer requirements and of high quality.
- Ensure that solutions are developed in line with best practices, company guidelines, customer requirements and input from our technical superiors (architect etc.)
- Stay up-to-date with new technologies and trends in this fast-changing technology space.
- Partake in our company technical competencies (Power Platform in this case) to ensure growth in your own skills and our collective ability as a team.
Work environment:
- Hybrid, full time
- Location: Johannesburg
- Type of role: Contract
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML