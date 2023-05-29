Power Platform Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a talented Power Platform Developer to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Power Platform Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions using Microsoft Power Platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI. This is a contract position with opportunities for growth and career development.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualification (Preferably BIS Degree)

Ideal Certifications (not a must-have): Power Platform Microsoft Certified PL900



Experience Required:

5+ years experience in the IT Industry

2+ years of solid experience in Power Platform development (Apps and Automate), with a proven track record of developing and deploying solutions/applications.

Solid understanding of process and automation concepts, best practices, and standards.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Experience in Agile development methodologies and working in Agile teams.

General technical skills required to form the base underneath our Power Platform automation activities – this may include good command of data concepts (relational data management, Microsoft SharePoint Microsoft Office365, and SharePoint Online.



Duties/ Responsibilities:

Develop, test, deploy and maintain Power Platform solutions (very strong focus on PowerApps, Power Automate, and SharePoint Online).

Cooperate with project team members such as solution architect and business analysts to ensure our output is aligned to customer requirements and of high quality.

Ensure that solutions are developed in line with best practices, company guidelines, customer requirements and input from our technical superiors (architect etc.)

Stay up-to-date with new technologies and trends in this fast-changing technology space.

Partake in our company technical competencies (Power Platform in this case) to ensure growth in your own skills and our collective ability as a team.

Work environment:

Hybrid, full time

Location: Johannesburg

Type of role: Contract

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position