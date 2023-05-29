Power Platform Developer

May 29, 2023

We are seeking a talented Power Platform Developer to join our team based in Johannesburg. As a Power Platform Developer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing solutions using Microsoft Power Platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI. This is a contract position with opportunities for growth and career development.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualification (Preferably BIS Degree)

  • Ideal Certifications (not a must-have):

    • Power Platform Microsoft Certified

    • PL900

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years experience in the IT Industry

  • 2+ years of solid experience in Power Platform development (Apps and Automate), with a proven track record of developing and deploying solutions/applications.

  • Solid understanding of process and automation concepts, best practices, and standards.

  • Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions

  • Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

  • Experience in Agile development methodologies and working in Agile teams.

  • General technical skills required to form the base underneath our Power Platform automation activities – this may include good command of data concepts (relational data management, Microsoft SharePoint Microsoft Office365, and SharePoint Online.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Develop, test, deploy and maintain Power Platform solutions (very strong focus on PowerApps, Power Automate, and SharePoint Online).

  • Cooperate with project team members such as solution architect and business analysts to ensure our output is aligned to customer requirements and of high quality.

  • Ensure that solutions are developed in line with best practices, company guidelines, customer requirements and input from our technical superiors (architect etc.)

  • Stay up-to-date with new technologies and trends in this fast-changing technology space.

  • Partake in our company technical competencies (Power Platform in this case) to ensure growth in your own skills and our collective ability as a team.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid, full time

  • Location: Johannesburg

  • Type of role: Contract

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

