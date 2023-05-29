Product Business Analyst

A leader in the Insurance Space invites you to apply. They are currently recruiting a product Business Analyst to join their dynamic company. This role is remote

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual with strong analytical skills to assist in the realization of

Business Strategy, through the understanding and clear communication of product requirements to all

impacted stakeholders. This key position in a dynamic Product team, will provide an essential bridge

between actuarial life product requirements and the IT team, facilitating the efficient maintenance and

development of IT solutions to meet all product requirements as envisaged. The role will require strong

interpersonal communications skills, with the ability to relate and engage equally with actuarial, retail

administration and finance specialists, and to communicate with each stakeholder area at their

respective level. As well as strong Business Analysis skills, a working familiarity with the full product

rules value chain will be required.

Related Degree

3+ years’ experience working in Product Team in Long Term Life Insurance, or Re-Insurance

In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes, with emphasis in Product Rules, Premium

Rates Charges, Values Calculations, Investments Structures

5+ years IT / BA or actuarial specialist experience

Experience / Certification in SQL

Advanced Excel

Agile methodology or similar

Workflow (e.g., AWD)

Testing methodologies tools

Financial / Statistical mathematics

Responsibilities and work outputs:

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis and existing product team frameworks.

Analyse product and business’ requirements and validate and translate these into clear and effective requirement specifications, for each impacted development area.

Ensure that requirements and business process specifications are documented and presented in line with both current best practice, and existing product team specification frameworks.

In collaboration with project and testing teams, oversee the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

Ensure that requirements and business process specifications are reviewed, validated, tested and approved by relevant stakeholders at each stage in the development cycle, from conceptual to end product.

Participate in the conceptual solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable, and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Collaborate closely with all stakeholders and solutions teams, in an ongoing process from end to end, to ensure delivery requirements and expectations remain current and adaptive to the changing environment.

Participate in User Acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

Manage change requests and queries, collaborating with all stakeholders, and facilitate prioritization of changes to specifications and processes, and ensure that queries, changes are tracked and accurately resolved

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

