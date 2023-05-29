Product Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is seeking an enthusiastic individual with strong analytical skills to assist in the realization of Business Strategy, through the understanding and clear communication of product requirements to all impacted stakeholders. This key position in a dynamic Product team, will provide an essential bridge between actuarial life product requirements and the IT team, facilitating the efficient maintenance and development of IT solutions to meet all product requirements as envisaged. The role will require strong interpersonal communications skills, with the ability to relate and engage equally with actuarial, retail administration and finance specialists, and to communicate with each stakeholder area at their respective level. As well as strong Business Analysis skills, a working familiarity with the full product rules value chain will be required.

Experience and Qualifications

Related Degree

3+ years’ experience working in Product Team in Long Term Life Insurance, or Re-Insurance

In depth knowledge of Life Insurance products and processes, with emphasis in Product Rules, Premium Rates & Charges, Values Calculations, Investments Structures

5+ years IT / BA or actuarial specialist experience

Experience / Certification in SQL

Advanced Excel

Agile methodology or similar

Workflow (e.g., AWD)

Testing methodologies & tools

Financial / Statistical mathematics

Responsibilities and work outputs

Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis and existing product team frameworks.

Analyse product and business’ requirements and validate and translate these into clear and effective

requirement specifications, for each impacted development area.

Ensure that requirements and business process specifications are documented and presented in line with both current best practice, and existing product team specification frameworks.

In collaboration with project and testing teams, oversee the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.

Ensure that requirements and business process specifications are reviewed, validated, tested and approved by relevant stakeholders at each stage in the development cycle, from conceptual to end product.

Participate in the conceptual solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, duplicable, and sustainable and solve complex business problems.

Collaborate closely with all stakeholders and solutions teams, in an ongoing process from end to end, to ensure delivery requirements and expectations remain current and adaptive to the changing environment.

Participate in User Acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.

Manage change requests and queries, collaborating with all stakeholders, and facilitate prioritization of changes to specifications and processes, and ensure that queries, changes are tracked and accurately resolved.

Use scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification and anticipated processes.

Keep abreast of relevant legislative, IT and business trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Drive client service delivery goal achievement in line with predefined standards in order to ensure that clients receive appropriate advice and after sales service.

Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture to energise employees, give meaning to work, minimise work disruption and maximise employee productivity.

Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.

Long Term Life Insurance

Mathematics

Workflow

