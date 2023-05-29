Product Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Product Data Admin/analyst for an automotive company who will work closely with the Product team to ensure the daily effectiveness of the overall Product department.

The candidate will thus, be a key member of the Vehicle Product team in ensuring that key outputs are delivered effectively and efficiently.

To be successful in this role, the candidate will be responsible for data gathering and preparation and the analyzing of information. They will be required to build customer profiles based on data collected from customer surveys. The candidate should be data orientated and should have excellent communication skills.

The candidate will cover all of the [URL Removed] the candidate will ensure that their area of responsibility meets and exceeds the expectations of our business objectives and contributes to the company’s success in the long run.

Responsibilities:

Business Intelligence Data Gathering and Preparation for analysis using PESTLE and Automotive Key Points (Market insights, Competitors’ Pricing Movements & Spec Comparison Value Studies) to define trends for short, midterm, and long-term planning which will be done by the HOD and Product Manager.

Responsible for building customer profiles based on data obtained from purchase customer surveys, with HOD and Product Manager.

Support the survey specialist with duties when required and any other product training & survey-related duties required by the department HOD and Product Manager.

Optimize the survey method and prepare monthly summary PowerPoint Presentations.

Support and optimize the department’s procedure and workflow with the Product team.

Support and conduct any ad-hoc projects requested by the company or senior management.

Draw and prepare data in a graphical or tabular format.

Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary qualification in a relevant field is essential.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar role

Automotive industry experience is essential.

Excellent communication skills.

Skills:

Advance Excel and PowerPoint skills are required

Analytical mindset is required

Data gathering needs to done by desktop , Survey data or Software/ Web based Systems (Jato Lightstone etc).

Desired Skills:

PESTLE

Data Gathering

Jato Lightstone

Data Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

