Project Manager

We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Project Manager to join our team in Cape Town. As a Senior Project Manager, you will play a key role in driving the successful delivery of projects, ensuring their alignment with organizational goals and objectives. This is a 12-month contract position that requires a minimum of 8 years of project management experience, along with expertise in ITIL and ITSM. Knowledge of BMC Helix/Remedy would be an advantage.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee the end-to-end project management lifecycle, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget, and according to quality standards.

Develop and execute comprehensive project plans, including scope, goals, deliverables, resources, timelines, and budgets.

Coordinate cross-functional teams, facilitating effective communication, collaboration, and decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

Identify and manage project risks and issues, implementing mitigation strategies as necessary.

Monitor and report on project progress, providing regular updates to stakeholders and senior management.

Ensure adherence to project management methodologies, best practices, and compliance standards.

Foster a positive and productive team environment, promoting accountability, professionalism, and continuous improvement.

Act as a point of contact for client engagement, addressing their needs, managing expectations, and resolving any project-related concerns.

Drive post-project evaluation and lessons learned sessions to identify areas for improvement and incorporate feedback into future projects.

Requirements:

Minimum of 8 years’ experience in project management, with a proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects.

Strong knowledge and experience in ITIL and ITSM methodologies.

Familiarity with BMC Helix/Remedy software would be an advantage.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, balancing priorities and resources effectively.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to interact confidently with individuals at all levels.

Strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities, with a keen attention to detail.

PMP or PRINCE2 certification is preferred.

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Administration) is desirable.

We offer a dynamic and collaborative work environment, where your skills and expertise will be valued. If you are a Senior Project Manager with a proven track record of delivering successful projects and possess the required ITIL and ITSM experience, we encourage you to apply.

We appreciate all applications, but only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

ITIL

ITSM

BMC HELIX/Remedy

Learn more/Apply for this position