Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

A Leader in the Financial Solutions space invites you to apply. They are currently recruiting for a Senior Business Analyst -This Bsuiness Analyst would be the type that leads initiatives and is forwarding thinking and take initiative to drive things forward themselves.
The Main purpose of the role: To drive and perform collaborative business analysis, i.e.,
Identifying opportunities introducing new projects, innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area/ project/ initiative while maintaining and ensuring that business application systems are based on sustainable and supportable technology;
Be the enabler of change within our environment by solving complex problems within the environment to deliver solutions which create value.
Adopting our BA Ways of Work Framework and applying this in project delivery throughout the Strategic Delivery Framework.
Being responsible for Business Analysis that includes:
o Perform Enterprise Analysis;
o Perform BA planning activities;
o Execute on High Level Analysis;
o Conduct Detailed Design Analysis;
o Perform solution assessment validation;
o Manage Requirements end-to-end; and
o Perform support analysis
Skills and Experience:
- Grade 12
- 3 Year Formal qualification in the Commerce or STEM fields of study
- Business Analysis Qualification
- Advanced Business Analysis Diploma/ Certification
- IIBA Membership – advantageous
- Agile Certification – advantageous
- 10+ years related BA working experience within Financial Services
- 5+ years related BA working experience within an Investments and Fund Administration environment – advantageous
- CBAP Training and certification – advantageous
- Business Analyses
- Financial Services Industry
- Data Analysis / Business Intelligence
- Data warehousing / Business Intelligence
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML