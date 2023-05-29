Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

A Leader in the Financial Solutions space invites you to apply. They are currently recruiting for a Senior Business Analyst -This Bsuiness Analyst would be the type that leads initiatives and is forwarding thinking and take initiative to drive things forward themselves.

The Main purpose of the role: To drive and perform collaborative business analysis, i.e.,

Identifying opportunities introducing new projects, innovations that will significantly and positively impact the respective area/ project/ initiative while maintaining and ensuring that business application systems are based on sustainable and supportable technology;

Be the enabler of change within our environment by solving complex problems within the environment to deliver solutions which create value.

Adopting our BA Ways of Work Framework and applying this in project delivery throughout the Strategic Delivery Framework.

Being responsible for Business Analysis that includes:

o Perform Enterprise Analysis;

o Perform BA planning activities;

o Execute on High Level Analysis;

o Conduct Detailed Design Analysis;

o Perform solution assessment validation;

o Manage Requirements end-to-end; and

o Perform support analysis

Skills and Experience:

Grade 12

3 Year Formal qualification in the Commerce or STEM fields of study

Business Analysis Qualification

Advanced Business Analysis Diploma/ Certification

IIBA Membership – advantageous

Agile Certification – advantageous

10+ years related BA working experience within Financial Services

5+ years related BA working experience within an Investments and Fund Administration environment – advantageous

CBAP Training and certification – advantageous

Business Analyses

Financial Services Industry

Data Analysis / Business Intelligence

Data warehousing / Business Intelligence

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position