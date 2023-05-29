Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Sandton

A leader in the Financial Solutions space invites you to apply. They are currently recruiting for Senior Developers to join their dynamic company. This role is remote.

As a Full Stack Developer, you will be required to utilise various development languages to build and maintain robust applications. You will also be responsible for ensuring that the code is efficient, follows best practices and standards and that it is well documented. You will also be required to manage a portfolio of applications and must apply Agile proven ways of working practices.

Skills and Experience:

BA degree in computer science or related field

4 Years + Development experience · Experience using agile methodologies

Required Skills: JavaScript / TypeScript

Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootstrap) TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)

Preferred Skills: SQL Design and Implementation Asp.net C# Asp.net Core

Experience in Cloud Computing · Experience in team-based software development

Knowledge and Skills:

Understanding of the digital landscape

Knowledge of working with continuous integration and delivery tools

Knowledge of working within Agile methodologies, particularly SCRUM

KPA’s:

Accountability: Team Work

Provide technical expertise for project and team during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.

Follow Agile Development practises

Assist development team in compliance with policies and procedures.

Accountability: Software Solution Design

Apply Software Engineering Practices

Participate in Release and Iteration Planning meetings with engineers and users. ·

Assist during design of the software solution

Assist in physical and logical database design and be able to interpret design diagrams and documents.

Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML (Unified

Modelling Language), Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), The Open Group

Architecture Framework (TOGAF), etc.

Be aware of software standards applicable in the organisation. This can include

standards for quality, security and compliance (SAS 70) Accountability: Software

Solution Development

Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.

Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the

team he/she functions in.

Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies

and work experience, during development of software solutions.

Solution Reviews Provide constructive feedback for improvements after solution

reviews. Install and test latest Service packs and patches that apply to the environment

Attend to maintenance calls from business via System Administrator, within SLA, and

with minimum returns and/or bugs Accountability: Task Time Management

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position