Senior Cloud Developer

Our client in the Banking Industry is looking for a Senior Cloud Developer. This will be a 3 – 6 months contract with possibilities of a permanent conversion based on performance.

Requirements:

API development experience.

Power Apps Development experience.

Microsoft Azure experience (NB).

Power Platform Development (Must have).

ESB experience is a bonus to have.

SQL, Python or Java experience.

Desired Skills:

Powerplatform

Azure

API

ESB

