Senior Flutter Developer

This role requires participation in technical designs and the development and maintenance of software and other digital applications or services. The incumbent will be expected to create prototypes, develop user-centred software, and advise on technical specifications. This role requires fundamentals in engineering practices, an analytical and data-driven approach to problem solving, while following DevOps, SRE and Cloud Based practices.
- Matric, with a degree in Computer Science/ Engineering/ Mathematics or related;
- 3-5 years of experience in mobile application development;
- Knowledge of, and experience in mobile frameworks and technologies such as:
- Flutter
- Experience creating code bridges/channels between native and flutter
- Collaboration tools e.g., Confluence, Jira, Microsoft Teams, Slack
- CI/CD technologies e.g. Jenkins and Git
- Native development – Java and Swift
- Mobile and API Testing Frameworks
- Architecture and Design: Event Driven Architecture / API First / Domain driven design;
- Familiarity with architecture styles such as Microservice and Serverless architectures;
- Knowledge of coding design patterns and experience working with information architecture and design interfaces
- Ability to explain and articulate complex topics to various levels stakeholders.
- Responsible for working on software development initiatives throughout the software development life cycle;
- Follow Agile methodologies (SCRUM / Kanban);
- Work in a DevOps culture;
- Partner with scrum master, product owner, Business Analysts and other developers to ensure optimised project delivery;
- Provide sizing and scoping for development work required;
- Operate as a subject matter expert across the development initiatives;
- Develop technical specifications and software application architecture and designs;
- Build Front-end and/or back-end solutions on the mobile digital channel/platform;
- Build cloud based functional mobile applications at an enterprise level;
- Build and test software prototypes;
- Design and implement test strategy and/or test plans based on continuous testing principles;
- Apply engineering principles for design, development, maintenance, testing and evaluation of software;
- Apply knowledge relating to the architecture of relevant systems;
- Develop, implement and improve the tools to enable software development;
- Identify issues that will enhance system quality, development and standard operating procedures;
- Client engagement to drive new products/ features and to ensure operational excellence;
- Work closely with multi-skilled and cross-functional teams e.g., architects, developers, UX designers, business analysts;
- Drive technology design and implementation;
- Enable rapid iteration;
- Ensure systems are scalable, responsive, robust and secure through monitoring and responding to application performance, stability and availability.
- Customer focus
- Multi-functional team collaboration
- Data-driven and attention to detail and big picture
- Action Oriented
- Continuous Improvement Management
- Automation
- Problem Finding and Solving
- Conflict management and resolution
- High EQ
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML