Senior full-stack C# Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

If you are feeling that it is time for you to move on in your career and to start working on exciting projects where you will be challenged to the max, send us your CV today! Our client is looking for experienced full stack C# developers. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client side technologies

Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

Typescript

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

JavaScript

TypeScript

Vue

Learn more/Apply for this position