Senior Fullstack .Net Developer x 2 – Western Cape Cape Town

Culture fit is very important to our client, and they are looking for someone that is a self-starter, that does not need a leader, if you are that go getter and hit the ground running, please apply!!

Experience:

8+ years in a Full stack .Net Developer

Relevant Tertiary IT Degree / Diploma

You will be focusing on web applications and backend processing systems that handle large amount of data.

You will be responsible for ensuring software development practices are in compliance with the industry best practices policies and procedures, which include compliance with the full life cycle of the software development process.

Skills Needed:

C#

NET Core / .NET 5

Microsoft SQL Server

ASP.NET MVC5+

Angular

JavaScript

TypeScript

JQuery

JQueryUI & Bootstrap

Microsoft Azure

Hybrid working- based in Gauteng or will to relocate.

Please send your updated CV to [Email Address Removed] for this and other exciting roles like this that we are currently working on .

Desired Skills:

Insuance

Pension

C#

.Net

Full Stack Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position