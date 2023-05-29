Senior Java Backend Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

May 29, 2023

Be part of a global team creating bespoke and exciting software! Calling all Senior Back End Java Developers to join this Company who is a “game ” changer and a formidable force in their field
What you will need :
* Your sparkling personality coupled with the following tech stack and 8 years + relevant experience :

  • Write quality, consistent solutions following best practices utilising OOP, TDD, BDD, FDD, SDLC, Coding Standards, Peer Review, Continuous Integration, 12 Factor App, DORA Metrics, Enterprise and Microservices Design Patterns.
  • Interact with technical (architects) and non-technical (business) stakeholders.
  • Propose and implement efficient business and technical goals.
  • Anticipate requirements and build software in a flexible, scalable way.
  • Communicate issues, risks, and dependencies with line managers, escalating where appropriate.
  • Function within an agile environment:
    • Attend and contribute to agile ceremonies.
    • Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements into technical solutions.
    • Help the team understand the technical requirements, so that they can achieve consistent velocity.
    • Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
    • Communicate constructively and effectively and be passionate about mentoring team members and peer review in person or virtually.
    • Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.
    • Deliver on sprint commitments.
    • Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
    • Take guidance from and support the team lead.
    • Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.

Personal Characteristics

  • You display strong problem solving and analytical skills.
  • You are a lateral thinker, who can solve problems using creative reasoning.
  • You are a curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.
  • You have enthusiasm to learn and expand your technical knowledge as both a manual and automation engineer.
  • You are a dependable person, who delivers consistent quality.
  • You collaborate well within a team environment and develop relationships with the other teams and stakeholders in your area.
  • You have a friendly, positive and proactive attitude to your role and your colleagues.
  • You have excellent verbal and written communication skills, and are able to interact professionally with a diverse group of people.

Key Skills Required

  • JDK latest LTS:
    • JIT Optimization
    • JPMS

  • Spring Cloud:

  • Spring Data:
    • JPA
    • RDBMS
    • NoSQL
    • Caching
    • Flyway

  • Spring Security

  • Spring Boot:

  • Spring Web:

  • IntelliJ:

  • Maven:
    • Multi-module environment

  • Git:
    • Sharing a repo with 15+ active developers
    • Branch management
    • Gitlab CI
    • Gitlab Environments

  • Cloud:
    • K8s
    • ArgoCD
    • Scale to zero
    • Observability
    • Alerting
    • Docker
    • OpensSearch

  • Messaging (eventing):
    • Advanced Message Queuing Protocol
    • Distributed Event Store and Streaming Platform

