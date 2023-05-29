Senior Java Backend Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Be part of a global team creating bespoke and exciting software! Calling all Senior Back End Java Developers to join this Company who is a “game ” changer and a formidable force in their field
What you will need :
* Your sparkling personality coupled with the following tech stack and 8 years + relevant experience :
- Write quality, consistent solutions following best practices utilising OOP, TDD, BDD, FDD, SDLC, Coding Standards, Peer Review, Continuous Integration, 12 Factor App, DORA Metrics, Enterprise and Microservices Design Patterns.
- Interact with technical (architects) and non-technical (business) stakeholders.
- Propose and implement efficient business and technical goals.
- Anticipate requirements and build software in a flexible, scalable way.
- Communicate issues, risks, and dependencies with line managers, escalating where appropriate.
- Function within an agile environment:
- Attend and contribute to agile ceremonies.
- Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements into technical solutions.
- Help the team understand the technical requirements, so that they can achieve consistent velocity.
- Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.
- Communicate constructively and effectively and be passionate about mentoring team members and peer review in person or virtually.
- Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.
- Deliver on sprint commitments.
- Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.
- Take guidance from and support the team lead.
- Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.
Personal Characteristics
- You display strong problem solving and analytical skills.
- You are a lateral thinker, who can solve problems using creative reasoning.
- You are a curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.
- You have enthusiasm to learn and expand your technical knowledge as both a manual and automation engineer.
- You are a dependable person, who delivers consistent quality.
- You collaborate well within a team environment and develop relationships with the other teams and stakeholders in your area.
- You have a friendly, positive and proactive attitude to your role and your colleagues.
- You have excellent verbal and written communication skills, and are able to interact professionally with a diverse group of people.
Key Skills Required
- JDK latest LTS:
- JIT Optimization
- JPMS
- Spring Cloud:
- Spring Data:
- JPA
- RDBMS
- NoSQL
- Caching
- Flyway
- Spring Security
- Spring Boot:
- Spring Web:
- IntelliJ:
- Maven:
- Multi-module environment
- Git:
- Sharing a repo with 15+ active developers
- Branch management
- Gitlab CI
- Gitlab Environments
- Cloud:
- K8s
- ArgoCD
- Scale to zero
- Observability
- Alerting
- Docker
- OpensSearch
- Messaging (eventing):
- Advanced Message Queuing Protocol
- Distributed Event Store and Streaming Platform
For more info on this role and others like it please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Back end Java
- OOP
- Remote working
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Bonus and much much more