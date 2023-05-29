Senior Java Backend Developer

Be part of a global team creating bespoke and exciting software! Calling all Senior Back End Java Developers to join this Company who is a “game ” changer and a formidable force in their field

What you will need :

* Your sparkling personality coupled with the following tech stack and 8 years + relevant experience :

Write quality, consistent solutions following best practices utilising OOP, TDD, BDD, FDD, SDLC, Coding Standards, Peer Review, Continuous Integration, 12 Factor App, DORA Metrics, Enterprise and Microservices Design Patterns.

Interact with technical (architects) and non-technical (business) stakeholders.

Propose and implement efficient business and technical goals.

Anticipate requirements and build software in a flexible, scalable way.

Communicate issues, risks, and dependencies with line managers, escalating where appropriate.

Function within an agile environment:

Attend and contribute to agile ceremonies.



Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements into technical solutions.



Help the team understand the technical requirements, so that they can achieve consistent velocity.



Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.



Communicate constructively and effectively and be passionate about mentoring team members and peer review in person or virtually.



Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.



Deliver on sprint commitments.



Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.



Take guidance from and support the team lead.



Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your team lead.

Personal Characteristics

You display strong problem solving and analytical skills.

You are a lateral thinker, who can solve problems using creative reasoning.

You are a curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.

You have enthusiasm to learn and expand your technical knowledge as both a manual and automation engineer.

You are a dependable person, who delivers consistent quality.

You collaborate well within a team environment and develop relationships with the other teams and stakeholders in your area.

You have a friendly, positive and proactive attitude to your role and your colleagues.

You have excellent verbal and written communication skills, and are able to interact professionally with a diverse group of people.

Key Skills Required

JDK latest LTS: JIT Optimization JPMS

Spring Cloud:

Spring Data: JPA RDBMS NoSQL Caching Flyway

Spring Security

Spring Boot:

Spring Web:

IntelliJ:

Maven: Multi-module environment

Git: Sharing a repo with 15+ active developers Branch management Gitlab CI Gitlab Environments

Cloud: K8s ArgoCD Scale to zero Observability Alerting Docker OpensSearch

Messaging (eventing): Advanced Message Queuing Protocol Distributed Event Store and Streaming Platform



Desired Skills:

Back end Java

OOP

Remote working

