Senior Java Developer

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer who is passionate about technology to join our Technical Consulting team.

Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Technical architectural design

Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture

Maintain and manage existing source code

Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements

Review and improvise code

Run tests and fix bugs

Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities

Develop technical solutions to complex business problems

Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects

Design and develop data analysis solutions

Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements- Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines

Qualifications and Experience required

You possess Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification.

You have a strong theoretical programming grounding.

You have 5 years or more hands-on development experience in the fin-tech industry.

You have working knowledge of DB2.

You have working knowledge of Spring Boot, Java 7/8, JPA/Hibernate, Object-Oriented Programming, GIT, Jenkins/CICD

Personal Attributes

You have completed a relevant 3/4-year technical diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduatedegree preferred), or relative work experience.

You have a knack for picking up new technologies

You love to find easier ways of doing things

A problem solver with excellent communication skills

Passionate about technology

Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

Analytical as well as strong development skills

Delivery focused with attention detail

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Responsive to change

