Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Rondebosch

We are looking for a Senior Java Developer who is passionate about technology to join our Technical Consulting team.
Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, retail, media and supply chain.
The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:
- Technical architectural design
- Develop and document design, source code and technical architecture
- Maintain and manage existing source code
- Design, develop and implement solutions to users’ needs and requirements
- Review and improvise code
- Run tests and fix bugs
- Coordinate with architects and business analysts to determine functionalities
- Develop technical solutions to complex business problems
- Design and develop technical solutions for enterprise-level projects
- Design and develop data analysis solutions
- Design and develop logical and physical data models that meet application requirements- Design and develop continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines
Qualifications and Experience required
- You possess Oracle Java SE 7/8 Programmer certification.
- You have a strong theoretical programming grounding.
- You have 5 years or more hands-on development experience in the fin-tech industry.
- You have working knowledge of DB2.
- You have working knowledge of Spring Boot, Java 7/8, JPA/Hibernate, Object-Oriented Programming, GIT, Jenkins/CICD
Personal Attributes
- You have completed a relevant 3/4-year technical diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduatedegree preferred), or relative work experience.
- You have a knack for picking up new technologies
- You love to find easier ways of doing things
- A problem solver with excellent communication skills
- Passionate about technology
- Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions
- Analytical as well as strong development skills
- Delivery focused with attention detail
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
- Responsive to change
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Programming
- Oracle java
- DB2
- Spring boot
- Java 8
- Java Development