Senior Test Analyst

Work from home opportunity

Our client is looking for a test specialist to join their high performing team of business thought [URL Removed] successful candidate will primarily be responsible for minimising the risk of software failure and the quality assurance of developed solutions. The person will be based at client sites (optional ) and must be able to work with different teams and adapt to change well.

Experience in manual testing is essential, with awillingness to move into automation testing if required.

The responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following key deliverables:

Analyse requirements and develop test scenarios

Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements

Plan, schedule and prioritise tests to meet development targets

Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data-

Maintain and enhance the test case repository

Provide test results and test status to relevant stakeholders

Track and report on software defects

Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary

Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded

Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing

environments

Qualifications and Experience required

3-4 year degree or diploma or relevant work experience- ISTQB / ISEB Certification would be advantageous

Technical Skills and Experience

3-5 years testing experience (in both manual or automation testing)

Experience working in the Financial Services industry is essential

Technical/development background/understanding is required

Sound understanding of software testing approaches, methodologies and frameworks-

Experience in an agile team and understand agile frameworks (Scrum)- Strong analytical, technical and troubleshooting skills

Proven track record working with Microsoft Productivity Tools

Proven track record working with Selenium is an added advantage

Personal Attributes

Takes initiative

Shows a strong sense of personal mastery

Confident, enthusiastic

Excellent communication and listening skills

Quality and detail conscious

Ability to adapt to changing situational requirements

Handles pressure confidently and appropriately

Desired Skills:

Software Testing

ISTQB Certified

Manual Testing

Automation

Test Cases

Test Scripts

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position