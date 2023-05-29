Software Engineer -Codebeamer_2039 – Gauteng Pretoria

May 29, 2023

  • We are looking for a software engineer to join the Codebeamer DevOps team and who is interested in understanding the business needs of targets and requirements management in the automotive development.

  • Implement and maintain Codebeamer plugins and additional SW modules based on the Codebeamer REST API.

  • Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

  • Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

  • Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.

  • Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Degree.

  • 6 year plus total experience required.

  • Software: Java, Java Spring, JavaScript/Angular, HTML, CSS, REST.

  • Databases: SQL language using PostgreSQL and Oracle.

  • Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit.

  • Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images.

  • Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise.

  • CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions.

  • Experienced using Maven as build tool.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • REST
  • SQL
  • Oracle

Learn more/Apply for this position