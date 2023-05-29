Software Engineer -Codebeamer_2039

- We are looking for a software engineer to join the Codebeamer DevOps team and who is interested in understanding the business needs of targets and requirements management in the automotive development.
- Implement and maintain Codebeamer plugins and additional SW modules based on the Codebeamer REST API.
- Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.
- Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.
- Support operational excellence goals through strong operations knowledge. Resolve escalated support topics as part of tier-3 DevOps role to ensure the highest availability of critical applications.
- Plan and execute upgrade of existing applications, tools, and features. Create solutions and solve problems using a cloud-native toolchain, to ensure world-class uptime and business agility.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT Degree.
- 6 year plus total experience required.
- Software: Java, Java Spring, JavaScript/Angular, HTML, CSS, REST.
- Databases: SQL language using PostgreSQL and Oracle.
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit.
- Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images.
- Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e. Github Enterprise.
- CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with Github Actions.
- Experienced using Maven as build tool.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- REST
- SQL
- Oracle