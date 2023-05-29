Solutions Architect at International Technology Firm

The Business Intelligence (BI) Solutions Architect (SA) is responsible for conceptualizing, designing, implementing, and supporting BI solutions.

The SA will envision and create solutions that meet requirements; model the pieces of an infrastructure and their points of integration; prove the feasibility of a design; create the design artifacts that are required to deliver and to maintain the infrastructure; guide a solution through to its completion; and ultimately can be implemented and supported in [URL Removed] right individual will possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements and logical design, physical design, implementation, testing and deployment).

The BI SA should have a firm grasp of BI implementation methodologies.

The candidate should possess the following:

Analysis and Communication Skills

Data gathering, research and analytical abilities so as to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs

Conceptualize and design solutions

Responsibilities

The BI SA must understand the entire BI landscape in order to ensure that solutions are implemented in a sustainable manner

Interact with business analysts and end users to establish information needs

Conduct data analysis and data profiling on various source systems

Design and document logical and physical data models using dimension modelling techniques

Review data models with functional and technical teams

Interact with software developers, business analysts, quality management and end users to communicate BI designs and solutions.

Establish, maintain, and ensure compliance with data modelling and data integration standards

Lead the creation, enhancement and implementation of newer BI standards and processes.

Mentor junior team members.

Technical Skills

The BI systems analyst should understand and have expertise in the various technologies needed to implement BI solutions. The BI systems analyst must have experience with the Microsoft BI stack and Oracle

Specific technical skills desired include:

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Solid experience in gathering requirements for reporting solutions and data analytics.

Solid experience in writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings

Experience working with BI front-end tools to develop prototype solutions (Power BI, Excel)

Strong SQL query writing ability (across database environments)

Strong experience in logical and physical data modelling using a variety of techniques including Kimball.

Strong database fundamentals and data modelling knowledge (normalization and de-normalization).

Experience in ETL design and good understanding of ETL solution architectures.

Good understanding of ODS, data warehouse, data mart, cube, and database technologies.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Navigating ambiguity and complexity

Strong understanding of Master Data management (MDM), Metadata Management and Data Governance (DG)

Microsoft data technology skills (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

Other duties include:

Establish domain specific standards, near/mid-term strategy, and roadmaps

Assist the BI Unit in creating the vision for future state technologies and architecture

Participate in research and development efforts (proofs of concept, prototypes), as subject matter experts, when introducing new technologies.

Provide technical expertise to assist in level of effort estimates (LOE), technical resource planning and work breakdown structures for proposed and current work to support Project Management

Participate in various phases of the SDLC to perform QA/architectural review functions and to ensure adherence to Architecture technology standards and

project specific solutions architecture. (i.e., design reviews).

Requirements

Business Intelligence certifications will be an added advantage

Minimum 5 – 7 years’ experience in BI with over 5 years’ experience in implementing BI solutions, preferably, at an enterprise level.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

solutions architect

Enterprise Architecture

About The Employer:

Global Technology firm with operations in over 15 countries.

Learn more/Apply for this position