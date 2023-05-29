Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Support Engineer to be on a 12 montsh renewable contract
Participate and contribute to deliver Enterprise, Divisional and EUC projects.
– Execute assigned project related tasks on time with high quality
– Test and recommend sustainable technical solutions to implement sustainable zero touch
– Perform root cause analysis of complex repeatable incidents
– Update image on monthly basis and address customer complaints (improve customerexperience)
– Technology life cycle management (decommissioning AIO, sanitization, testing of Windows11 compatibility with 200 business applications)
– Test and deploy “ways of work” sub projects new solutions applicable to EUC
– Provide escalated technical support for Tier II Technicians
– Contribute in the testing, development of training material, Methods of Procedures (MOPs),and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) associated with new products, services, andequipment.
– Compose FAQ’s, document solutions, and knowledgebase items.
– Review knowledgebase documentation prior to publication.
– Collaborate with internal 3rd line support teams or vendors to execute your work andescalate where necessary.
– Continuously document and review recommended best practices to aide in continuousimprovement and decreasing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR)
– Conduct research on end-user devices in support of standardization
– Participate in training, coaching and development of others.
– Perform any assigned tasks related to EUC scope of work.
Minimum Qualification:
– NQF Level 5 or IT Diploma
– Minimum 5 years EUC technical support work experience
– CompTIA A+
– Windows 11 certificate (advantage)
– ITIL Foundation or Higher. Certification and working knowledge
- MCITP Accredited, or Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician or Microsoft CertifiedSystems Engineer or Microsoft Certified IT Professional or Equivalent
- Apple’s ACMT (advantage)
- MS 365: Modern Desktop Administrator or Foundation
- Intune certification or working experience (advantage)
- 3+ years IT experience with client, server, and network service delivery
HDI Desktop Advanced Support Technician (Advantage
Skills/Experience:
- Knowledge of Windows 10 and 11,
- Knowledge of Imaging Tools (Intune or symantec)
- Knowledge of MS 365, Anti-Virus and Malware Tools
- Networking knowledge: Router configuration, Firewall configuration, Wirelessconfiguration etc.
Desired Skills:
- EUC technical support
- CompTIA A+
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma