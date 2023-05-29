Support Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Support Engineer to be on a 12 montsh renewable contract

Participate and contribute to deliver Enterprise, Divisional and EUC projects.

– Execute assigned project related tasks on time with high quality

– Test and recommend sustainable technical solutions to implement sustainable zero touch

– Perform root cause analysis of complex repeatable incidents

– Update image on monthly basis and address customer complaints (improve customerexperience)

– Technology life cycle management (decommissioning AIO, sanitization, testing of Windows11 compatibility with 200 business applications)

– Test and deploy “ways of work” sub projects new solutions applicable to EUC

– Provide escalated technical support for Tier II Technicians

– Contribute in the testing, development of training material, Methods of Procedures (MOPs),and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) associated with new products, services, andequipment.

– Compose FAQ’s, document solutions, and knowledgebase items.

– Review knowledgebase documentation prior to publication.

– Collaborate with internal 3rd line support teams or vendors to execute your work andescalate where necessary.

– Continuously document and review recommended best practices to aide in continuousimprovement and decreasing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR)

– Conduct research on end-user devices in support of standardization

– Participate in training, coaching and development of others.

– Perform any assigned tasks related to EUC scope of work.

Minimum Qualification:

– NQF Level 5 or IT Diploma

– Minimum 5 years EUC technical support work experience

– CompTIA A+

– Windows 11 certificate (advantage)

– ITIL Foundation or Higher. Certification and working knowledge

MCITP Accredited, or Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician or Microsoft CertifiedSystems Engineer or Microsoft Certified IT Professional or Equivalent

Apple’s ACMT (advantage)

MS 365: Modern Desktop Administrator or Foundation

Intune certification or working experience (advantage)

3+ years IT experience with client, server, and network service delivery

HDI Desktop Advanced Support Technician (Advantage

Skills/Experience:

Knowledge of Windows 10 and 11,

Knowledge of Imaging Tools (Intune or symantec)

Knowledge of MS 365, Anti-Virus and Malware Tools

Networking knowledge: Router configuration, Firewall configuration, Wirelessconfiguration etc.

Desired Skills:

EUC technical support

CompTIA A+

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

