Systems Analyst

Job description:

The purpose of this position is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs.

Responsibilities:

Gather requirements and help build and maintain system requirements specifications for development of different solutions with required outcomes to relevant stakeholders effectively.

Collaborate with various business areas and internal clusters to ensure alignment, integration and consistency of solutions scope and delivery across business units.

Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Working with cross-functional teams, the System Analyst will be required to provide solutions to diverse business needs as well as to the incidents and problems reported by the users.

Analyse system functionality to support business requirements (new/existing)

Drive and obtain the sign-off of test plans, test cases and test summary reports according to agreed

Conduct system integration testing.

Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes.

Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system.

Assist with user acceptance, regression, and functional testing.

Assistance to Operational Support area.

Liaising with developers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Manage own performance and development within the team.

Technical software design and analysis

Diagramming, modelling and data analysis tools

Integration testing tools

Minimum Requirements:

BCom / BSc degree or equivalent qualification

Business / systems analysis diploma

Minimum of 4 years’ Systems Analysis experience

3+ years’ experience of Microsoft technologies (Windows, SharePoint, MS-365, MS-Teams, Power Apps, etc.).

Integration experience (API design, integration between on-premise and cloud and multiple service provider platforms)

Knowledge and familiarity with common programming languages such as C#, Python or Java would be an advantage

Financial/Insurance industry experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

System Analyst

API

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position