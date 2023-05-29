Systems Analyst

Job description:
The purpose of this position is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs.
Responsibilities:
- Gather requirements and help build and maintain system requirements specifications for development of different solutions with required outcomes to relevant stakeholders effectively.
- Collaborate with various business areas and internal clusters to ensure alignment, integration and consistency of solutions scope and delivery across business units.
- Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Working with cross-functional teams, the System Analyst will be required to provide solutions to diverse business needs as well as to the incidents and problems reported by the users.
- Analyse system functionality to support business requirements (new/existing)
- Drive and obtain the sign-off of test plans, test cases and test summary reports according to agreed
- Conduct system integration testing.
- Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes.
- Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system.
- Assist with user acceptance, regression, and functional testing.
- Assistance to Operational Support area.
- Liaising with developers to resolve system issues.
- Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.
- Manage own performance and development within the team.
- Technical software design and analysis
- Diagramming, modelling and data analysis tools
- Integration testing tools
Minimum Requirements:
- BCom / BSc degree or equivalent qualification
- Business / systems analysis diploma
- Minimum of 4 years’ Systems Analysis experience
- 3+ years’ experience of Microsoft technologies (Windows, SharePoint, MS-365, MS-Teams, Power Apps, etc.).
- Integration experience (API design, integration between on-premise and cloud and multiple service provider platforms)
- Knowledge and familiarity with common programming languages such as C#, Python or Java would be an advantage
- Financial/Insurance industry experience will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- System Analyst
- API
- C#