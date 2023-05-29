Systems Analyst (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a System Analyst who is passionate about technology and is client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.
- At 5 years’ experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.
- Experienced in Agile environment and Agile driven projects.
- Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
- Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files
- Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers
- Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development
- Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML.
Qualification Require
- Matric
Qualification Preferred
- Any certifications, diplomas or degrees within the IT and Development space
- Ensure reusable API solutions
- Systems Analysis Integration Analysis:
- Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.
- Analyse backend systems and create best API solutions based on incoming requirements
- API Designs that are dynamic and scalable
- API Designs that can quickly understood and coded by a Developer
- Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing, and testing new systems
- Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes, and outputs
- Experience in Telecommunication Industry is highly beneficial.
- An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication
- Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills
- Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.
- Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on services
- Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.
- With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)
Contract – 12 Months
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML