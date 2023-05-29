Systems Analyst (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 29, 2023

We are looking for a System Analyst who is passionate about technology and is client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

  • At 5 years’ experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.

  • Experienced in Agile environment and Agile driven projects.

  • Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

  • Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

  • Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers

  • Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development

  • Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML.

Qualification Require

  • Matric

Qualification Preferred

  • Any certifications, diplomas or degrees within the IT and Development space

  • Ensure reusable API solutions

  • Systems Analysis Integration Analysis:

    • Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.

    • Analyse backend systems and create best API solutions based on incoming requirements

    • API Designs that are dynamic and scalable

    • API Designs that can quickly understood and coded by a Developer

  • Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing, and testing new systems

  • Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes, and outputs

  • Experience in Telecommunication Industry is highly beneficial.

  • An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.

  • Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication

  • Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills

  • Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

  • Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on services

  • Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

  • With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Contract – 12 Months

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position