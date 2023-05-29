Systems Analyst (Hybrid)

We are looking for a System Analyst who is passionate about technology and is client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

At 5 years’ experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.

Experienced in Agile environment and Agile driven projects.

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers

Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development

Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML.

Qualification Require

Matric

Qualification Preferred

Any certifications, diplomas or degrees within the IT and Development space

Ensure reusable API solutions

Systems Analysis Integration Analysis: Design new IT solutions, modify, enhance, or adapt existing systems and integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity. Analyse backend systems and create best API solutions based on incoming requirements API Designs that are dynamic and scalable API Designs that can quickly understood and coded by a Developer

Researching new technologies, interpreting data, designing, and testing new systems

Depict flows between multiple systems showing, triggers, inputs, processes, and outputs

Experience in Telecommunication Industry is highly beneficial.

An ability to work on multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability to communicate in both verbal and written communication

Strong problem solving, communication and presentation skills

Consult various clients to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on services

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyse, document, validate and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria)

Contract – 12 Months

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

