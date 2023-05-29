Systems Analyst – Western Cape Tyger Valley

Job description:
The purpose of this position is to infuse technological solutions to business-related problems to align IT development with business strategy, including client needs.

Responsibilities:

  • Gather requirements and help build and maintain system requirements specifications for development of different solutions with required outcomes to relevant stakeholders effectively.
  • Collaborate with various business areas and internal clusters to ensure alignment, integration and consistency of solutions scope and delivery across business units.
  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Working with cross-functional teams, the System Analyst will be required to provide solutions to diverse business needs as well as to the incidents and problems reported by the users.
  • Analyse system functionality to support business requirements (new/existing)
  • Drive and obtain the sign-off of test plans, test cases and test summary reports according to agreed
  • Conduct system integration testing.
  • Support the roll out of new technical solution and /or changes.
  • Seek opportunities to continuously improve the current system.
  • Assist with user acceptance, regression, and functional testing.
  • Assistance to Operational Support area.
  • Liaising with developers to resolve system issues.
  • Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.
  • Manage own performance and development within the team.
  • Technical software design and analysis
  • Diagramming, modelling and data analysis tools
  • Integration testing tools

Minimum Requirements:

  • BCom / BSc degree or equivalent qualification
  • Business / systems analysis diploma
  • Minimum of 4 years’ Systems Analysis experience
  • 3+ years’ experience of Microsoft technologies (Windows, SharePoint, MS-365, MS-Teams, Power Apps, etc.).
  • Integration experience (API design, integration between on-premise and cloud and multiple service provider platforms)
  • Knowledge and familiarity with common programming languages such as C#, Python or Java would be an advantage
  • Financial/Insurance industry experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • System Analyst
  • API
  • C#

