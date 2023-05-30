Analyst Developer

Our client is looking to recruit a permanent Senior Master Data Analyst Developer to work within the IT department, the role will be based at their Head Offices in Cape Town and will report to the Application Portfolio Manager. The main purpose of this role would be to develop and maintain Master Data Management solutions using appropriate toolsets. You will need to translate functional requirements into design specifications according to the development standards as well as maintain the software systems and automation of the operations and interfaces between these systems.

Purpose and Objectives

Analyse and address complex issues and recommend appropriate solutions, including issues with respect to performance, scalability and manageability of system solutions and development efforts

Required to partake in the development of application code to satisfy the needs and requirements of the business

Plan and implement solutions for effective development of programs and solutions to meet specifications and deadlines

Required to stay abreast of industry standards

Plan and execute unit testing, systems integration testing and archiving of test results

Accountable for the development of system/functional documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs

Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users, colleagues, and external providers

Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements

Translate functional requirements into design specifications , according to the development standards in area of responsibility

Required to form part of the standby rotation schedule

Required to do production support of all applicable systems in area of responsibility

Carry out peer reviews

Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification

Requirements

Job Related Knowledge

Essential

Strong knowledge of SQL

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle

Master data management principles and practices

Desirable

Microsoft Office Visio

Understanding Windows environments, networking and security

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good documentation skills

Job Experience

Essential

5 – 7 years of developer experience

Working in an application development / master data management team

Experience working with SQL Server databases

Web Services experience (WCF)

Solid knowledge of Master Data Management principles

XML and XSD schema design

Desirable

Experience working in a retail environment

Experience managing sensitive data and associated standards and principles

Education

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.

Job Related Competencies

Working with People

Deciding and Initiating Action

Applying Expertise and Technology·

Analysing

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations

Desired Skills:

Application Development

SAP Master Data Management (MDM)

SQL

SQL Server

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)

XML

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Annual Bonuses

Performance Bonuses

Learn more/Apply for this position