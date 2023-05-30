Analyst Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking to recruit a permanent Senior Master Data Analyst Developer to work within the IT department, the role will be based at their Head Offices in Cape Town and will report to the Application Portfolio Manager. The main purpose of this role would be to develop and maintain Master Data Management solutions using appropriate toolsets. You will need to translate functional requirements into design specifications according to the development standards as well as maintain the software systems and automation of the operations and interfaces between these systems.
Purpose and Objectives
- Analyse and address complex issues and recommend appropriate solutions, including issues with respect to performance, scalability and manageability of system solutions and development efforts
- Required to partake in the development of application code to satisfy the needs and requirements of the business
- Plan and implement solutions for effective development of programs and solutions to meet specifications and deadlines
- Required to stay abreast of industry standards
- Plan and execute unit testing, systems integration testing and archiving of test results
- Accountable for the development of system/functional documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs
- Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users, colleagues, and external providers
- Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements
- Translate functional requirements into design specifications , according to the development standards in area of responsibility
- Required to form part of the standby rotation schedule
- Required to do production support of all applicable systems in area of responsibility
- Carry out peer reviews
- Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification
Requirements
Job Related Knowledge
Essential
- Strong knowledge of SQL
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle
- Master data management principles and practices
Desirable
- Microsoft Office Visio
- Understanding Windows environments, networking and security
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Good documentation skills
Job Experience
Essential
- 5 – 7 years of developer experience
- Working in an application development / master data management team
- Experience working with SQL Server databases
- Web Services experience (WCF)
- Solid knowledge of Master Data Management principles
- XML and XSD schema design
Desirable
- Experience working in a retail environment
- Experience managing sensitive data and associated standards and principles
Education
Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or equivalent combination of relevant skills and experience.
Job Related Competencies
- Working with People
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Applying Expertise and Technology·
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations
Desired Skills:
- Application Development
- SAP Master Data Management (MDM)
- SQL
- SQL Server
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Windows Communication Foundation (WCF)
- XML
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution
- Annual Bonuses
- Performance Bonuses