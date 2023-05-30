Android Mobile Developer

Our client, who is looking for a specialist and experienced mid – senior level Android Mobile Developer, is a niche tech company based in Centurion, that delivers enterprise level communication and network security.

The position is hybrid, requiring 2-3 days in office per week.

Required Competencies:

Experience using IDEs : Android Development Studio.

Extensive experience with the Android SDKs.

Programming language expertise Java (minimum 4 years’ experience), Kotlin (advantage).

Architectural patterns : MVVM/MVC.

Knowledge of UI and UX design principles

Android Firebase.

Google Playstore.

Android NDK & JNI (C++) (advantage).

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs

Excellent analytical skills with a good problem-solving attitude

Ability to perform in a team environment

BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant field is preferred

Proven work experience as a Mobile developer

Demonstrable portfolio of released applications on the Android market

Skilled in source control

Experience with full-cycle mobile app development in Android.

Ability to integrate APIs and RESTful web services for mobile apps

Understanding of CI/CD pipelines and tools : Jenkins, GitLab

Agile workmanagement tools : Jira/YouTrack

Cryptography (advantage).

Good communication skills

Team player attitude

Basic Requirements:

You must be completely bilingual and fluent in English & Afrikaans

Matric (Grade 12) is required

Basic Microsoft Excel skills are required

Own transport and a valid driver’s license

Chronological stable employment history

You should be able to provide contactable references

