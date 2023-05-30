Application Development Manager

Is Application Development what you love?

Does your arsenal of talent and tools, involve an elegant, yet stern touch to your management style and are currently within the ICT space?

Then you are the one, we need!!

One of the Lead Giants in the Financial and Insurance industry are currently seeking the skills set and expertise of a Manager: Application Development.

The successful incumbent will be given the chance to work form home from time to time.

Key Skills required but not limited to:

Software Solution skills

Application architecture and design thinking

Information Technology certifications such as ITIL

Good understanding of SDLC conceptual model

For further information, apply today and take the first step to a better/ enhanced career path.

Desired Skills:

Application architect

ITIL

SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position