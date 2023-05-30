Applications Engineer at Progressive Selection Recruitment Consultants – Gauteng Germiston

APPLICATIONS ENGINEER – MECHANICAL

R35 000 – R38 000 NEGOTIABLE, FUEL & BENEFITS

GERMISTON

Engineering company located in Germiston with global divisions requires a M/E Diploma

plus 3-5 years prior experience. Good design skills on AutoCAD/SolidWorks to design

and quote on a range of product applications. Professional and fluent communication in

English required to service customers and Afrikaans an advantage. Consult with customers,

to understand product specifications, costing and requirements. Own car required to

travel to customer sites.

Desired Skills:

Mechanical Engineering Diploma

Autocad expereince

Solidworks

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Technical Company based in Germiston offeres excellent career opportunity.

