Applications Engineer at Progressive Selection Recruitment Consultants

APPLICATIONS ENGINEER – MECHANICAL
R35 000 – R38 000 NEGOTIABLE, FUEL & BENEFITS
GERMISTON
Engineering company located in Germiston with global divisions requires a M/E Diploma
plus 3-5 years prior experience. Good design skills on AutoCAD/SolidWorks to design
and quote on a range of product applications. Professional and fluent communication in
English required to service customers and Afrikaans an advantage. Consult with customers,
to understand product specifications, costing and requirements. Own car required to
travel to customer sites.
Desired Skills:
- Mechanical Engineering Diploma
- Autocad expereince
- Solidworks
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Technical Company based in Germiston offeres excellent career opportunity.