Ardagh sets up Africa centre of excellence

Ardagh Group, a global supplier in sustainable packaging solutions, has announced the first step towards the creation of a global centre of excellence (CoE) to be established in Cape Town. Ardagh’s new CoE will deliver certain IT services to Ardagh’s businesses across Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

“With world-class technology skills and an established infrastructure, Cape Town provides the perfect home for Ardagh’s new centre of excellence,” says Paul Coulson, chairman of Ardagh Group. “We look forward to growing our presence to support our global business objectives.”

Ardagh sees this as a pioneering opportunity to make a positive difference by developing skills and growing jobs for South African youth in the increasingly important field of technology.

“With social development at the core of our sustainability strategy, our CoE in Africa will help to empower local youth as well as underpin Ardagh’s future in, and commitment to, the region,” Coulson says. “We recognise the critical role education, and access to education, plays in ensuring equal opportunities and in building successful communities.

“This initiative aligns closely to Ardagh’s programme to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education among our communities. It now covers more than 400 schools across Europe and the Americas, with plans to expand into Brazil and Africa in the next year. We are proud to employ more than 21 000 skilled people across our global network and we look forward to welcoming new members to our growing team here in Africa.”

Ardagh’s 2022 acquisition of Consol Glass, now known as Ardagh Glass Packaging – Africa, has been followed by further investment to meet growing demand for sustainable glass packaging in South Africa. The CoE will be an integral part of a range of positive social impact investments in South Africa, in particular Cape Town. Ardagh Glass Packaging – Africa operates seven production facilities in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ethiopia, manufacturing a range of glass packaging for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.