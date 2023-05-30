Automation Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A South African Technology Consulting company that specialises in providing value consulting and technology services to clients is seeking to employ an Automation Engineer (AE) on a 12-month Fixed Term Contract, who will be working within projects side-by-side with other talented and experienced team members. The Automation Engineer is the team member who has a contributing role in the scrum team and who has knowledge about all stages of automation testing in relation to software development for both web and mobile. With many years of automation experience testing high quality software, this role will offer the opportunity to improve the quality and integrity of the company’s products and make sure the standards are being met. The successful applicant will have 3+ years software testing experience, experience with end-user testing, usability testing, web services testing API (REST), web testing and mobile testing (Java and Swift).

DUTIES:

Quality Assurance and Automation team membership:

Contributing member of the Quality Assurance and Automation team and taking part of delivering the goals of the organization.

Assisting other Automation testers and conducting test case peer reviews.

Identify bottlenecks and come up with novel ways to solve them.

Adhering to standards for testing and test strategy.

Maintain compliance with business process and policies.

Stay up to date with new technology trends.

Project and Scrum Team Engagements: Working with the other team members to ensure complete automation test coverage. Working with the other team members to investigate problems. Design, develop and maintain test plans and automation test cases. Perform automation testing on mobile applications, web solutions and integration services. Perform load testing and performance testing. Support the entire product lifecycle (concept, design, test, release, and support). Gather test metrics to effectively report the progress of testing and final test result. Participating in daily stand-ups. Other duties as required.



REQUIREMENTS:

Education & Experience Required:

3+ years software testing experience.

Experience with end-user testing, usability testing, web services testing API (REST), web testing and mobile testing (Java and Swift).

Demonstrated test case writing skills.

Experience in coding and scripting languages (Java, Javascript etc.)

Familiarity with various test tools and frameworks (like Java Selenium, Selenide, Gauge, Appium, Jira or Gherkin).

Direct experience working in an Agile environment.

Write UI as well as backend automation tests.

Familiar with SQL and database concepts.

Familiar with stress and performance testing and its tools.

Experience with writing API tests and REST concepts and integration testing.

Experience with CI/CD continuous integration using Jenkins and/or GitLab.

Knowledge and Skills:

Experience working in a software development company.

Must be able to work well on a personal level with colleagues.

Testing certifications (like ISTQB) are a bonus.

Healthcare domain expertise is a bonus.

Ability to attend and conduct presentations is required.

ATTRIBUTES:

High performance individual who is persistent and self-motivated to accomplish tasks.

Detail-oriented, quick learner, and problem solver.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Be highly innovative, flexible, and self-directed.

