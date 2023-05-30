Big Data Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services

SQL (Advanced)

Data Warehouse principles and practices (Advanced)

Docker and container setup (Intermediate)

Linux Shell Scripting (Intermediate)

Python/R/Scala Programming (Intermediate)

Git versioning

Flask/Django framework

CI/CD

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) (Intermediate)

Spark framework Configuration (Intermediate)

Data Security and Protection Policies (Intermediate)

MS Excel (Intermediate)

Kimball Methodology (Intermediate)

ETL development using SSIS, Python & Java (Intermediate)

Java/.net Programming (Advantageous)

Big Data using Hadoop (Advantageous)

Big Data Ingestion using Sqoop/Kafka (Advantageous)

Linux administration (Advantageous)

Distributed programming skills on a cluster environment (Advantageous)

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

