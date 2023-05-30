Business Analyst (0898) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

User sign-off

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements

Prioritise requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree / Certification)

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Familiar with Java development environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Collaborating with other Business Analysts, Project Leads, UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Terraform

Ansible

Heartbeat

Web and digital project experience

Agile working experience

Desired Skills:

Java Development

Kibana

Ansible

Web and Digital Project Experience

