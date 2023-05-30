Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, who provides award-winning products in the medical industry requires a Business Analyst who will take ownership of assigned products and keep a handle on product and project aspects including business models, specifications, budgets and financial models, progress tracking, management of resources and team capacity. They will increase company profitability by driving product success by designing efficient and scalable systems/products and ensuring on-time and on-budget delivery thereof. The Ideal Candidate will have a BEng (Industrial).

DUTIES:

Key Performance Areas, Weights, and Objectives

Business analysis 60%

Full cycle Project and Product Management including capacity management and resource tracking.

Multi-task on a suite of projects and products, all within different stages of development and implementation.

Compiling intuitive system and product requirements and specification design, in terms of researching, consulting and analysing needs.

Following best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining high quality, clean, auditable, and manageable products, and systems.

Compiling of relevant specifications documents, UI designs, wireframes, and test cases.

Effective system testing and approval, including the management of release notes and effective communication with stakeholders on changes and/or improvements.

Continuous improvement of existing products, systems, and processes.

Working with front-end and back-end developers,

marketing, sales, and design departments to ensure a holistic management process of project management.

Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks and devise solutions to these problems.

Identifying technology limitations and deficiencies in applications and associated processes, procedures, and methods.

Business processes and strategy 20%

Business process improvements, operationalization, and optimization.

Develop strategies for the implementation of products, projects, or systems, including commercialisation, legal and operational aspects.

Risk analysis and mitigation.

Management of tasks and priorities within product suite.

Increase profitability of products through the streamlining of development, manufacturing, and maintenance thereof.

Record keeping 20%

Compiling of relevant records as is necessary for compliance to ISO, CE, FDA (and other) standards and requirements as is applicable to assigned products.

Accomplish objectives by establishing plans, budgets, and results; reviewing progress and making mid-course corrections to ensure optimal outcomes.

Efficient and effective reporting on strategies, prioritisation, and tasks to manager.

Efficient and effective reporting on performance of products and systems.

Taking personal ownership for projects/products/systems and work quality as well as contributing to team development and the company’s ecosystem.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Engineering (Essential)

B. Eng (Industrial) (ideal)

Required nature of experience:

Business Analysis within the IT, software, or medical device field.

Development of project, product, and system specifications.

Requirement gathering and documentation.

Project Management.

3 years relevant experience.

Essential: Skills and Knowledge

Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office Excel)

Report and proposal writing skills.

Business Process design

Agile Project Management

BPMN or UML Knowledge

API knowledge

JIRA, Confluence or similar task management or documentation tools

Skills and Knowledge (desirable):

Coding interpretation

ATTRIBUTES:

Dedicated

Diligent

Essential Competencies:

Examining Information

Documenting Facts

Providing Insights

Making Decisions

Managing Tasks

Producing Output

Taking Action

Pursuing Goals

Important Competencies:

Adopting Practical Approaches

Exploring Possibilities

Convincing People

Articulating Information

Directing People

Conveying Self-Confidence

Showing Composure

Resolving Conflict

Embracing Change

Inviting Feedback

Meeting Deadlines

Checking Things

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] or apply here: [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business

Analyst

PTA

Learn more/Apply for this position