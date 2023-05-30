Business Analyst x Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A new and exciting client is in need of a Business Analyst x Scrum Master to join their team and bring innovative ideas to the table. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 4+ years’ experience will be considered.
Key Requirements
- 4+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- Plan and execute testing procedures, ensuring that the product meets the required quality standards.
- Analyse business requirements and provide recommendations for improvements and efficiencies.
- Collaborate with the development team to ensure that the product meets the needs of the end-user.
- Facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, and sprint retrospectives.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum