Business Analyst x Scrum Master

A new and exciting client is in need of a Business Analyst x Scrum Master to join their team and bring innovative ideas to the table. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 4+ years’ experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Plan and execute testing procedures, ensuring that the product meets the required quality standards.

Analyse business requirements and provide recommendations for improvements and efficiencies.

Collaborate with the development team to ensure that the product meets the needs of the end-user.

Facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint planning, and sprint retrospectives.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

