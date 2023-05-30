Business Intelligence Analyst (Marketing) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company in Pretoria seeks a talented BI Analyst with a marketing focus to join the team to help analyze marketing leads and sales and generate data-based insights. The person in this role will work closely with various stakeholders to identify and integrate analytics to track customer behaviors. To be successful in this role you will have a bachelor’s degree in data Analytics, or related field and Certification in BI or BI tools.

DUTIES:

Key Performance Areas, Weighs, and Objectives

Business Intelligence:

Update and maintain reports and dashboards.

Analyse and translate business needs to technical specifications for BI solutions.

Reporting and maintenance of collection (ETL), storage and display of data.

Create visualizations and reports to monitor data.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Effectively use a suite of projects and products, all within different stages of development and implementation.

Continuous Improvement and Development:

Troubleshoot data fields and dashboards to ensure accuracy of information and interpretations being provided.

Ensure scheduled updating of business intelligence tools, dashboards, and databases.

Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks.

Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with technology solutions.

Interpretation and Strategy Advisory:

Advise on risk analysis and mitigation using the output from the BI tools implemented.

Manage tasks and priorities within product suite.

Communication and Documentation

Maintain policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data.

Communicate proactively, effectively, and efficiently with stakeholders.

Maintain documentation including requirements, design, and user manuals.

Compile relevant records as necessary for compliance to ISO, HIPAA, GDPR, CE, FDA (and other) standards and requirements as applicable to assigned products and systems.

Efficient and effective reporting on prioritization and tasks to the Line Manager.

Efficient and effective reporting on the performance of BI products and systems.

Take personal ownership of projects and work quality as well as contribute to team development and the Company ecosystem.

System Administration:

Create and maintain workflows in Pardot.

Manage the system setup and access on the Pardot side.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Data Analytics, or related field (essential)

Certification in BI or BI tools (desirable)

Experience:

5 Years’ experience in an equivalent or similar role such as marketing analytics or business intelligence

Experience analysing data from e-commerce and marketing automation experience.

Advanced skills in tagging and tracking web pages and features, e-commerce checkout areas, cross-domain and sub-domains, and calls-to-action and funnels.

Two (2) + years of proven experience in data analytics

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel (macros, pivot tables, formulas)

Experience maintaining, administrating business reports using BI tools like:

Excel

QlikSense

BigQuery

Power BI

Tableau

Experience in the medical tech field would be beneficial.

In-depth understanding of database management systems and ETL automation and optimization.

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

2 years’ experience with Google Analytics

Proven experience as an analyst (BI, MI, or RTA)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Knowledge in technology such as Power BI, MEAN Stack, QlikView/QlikSense, or Tableau.

Ability to interpret code and support applications, reports, and processes.

Other:

Experience with Pardot or Salesforce will be advantageous.

Experience with BI in digital marketing and consumer industries will be advantageous.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong collaborator with the ability to build cross-functional relationships.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical, troubleshooting skills and root-cause analysis ability.

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.

really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] or apply here: [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business

Intelligence

Marketing

Learn more/Apply for this position