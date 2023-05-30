Business Intelligence Analyst (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A skilled Business Intelligence Analyst is being sought by a Health Tech Solution Company in Pretoria. This individual will be responsible for utilizing data aggregation, analysis, and visualization techniques to facilitate data-driven decision-making. The role specifically involves working within the marketing departments of the company’s B2C division, supporting the interpretation of data to inform marketing strategies and optimize business processes. The goal is to enhance company profitability through effective data utilization. The BI Analyst will be an asset to the company in achieving these objectives.

DUTIES:

Key Performance Areas, Weighs, and Objectives:

Business Intelligence:

Update and maintain reports and dashboards.

Analyse and translate business needs to technical specifications for BI solutions.

Reporting and maintenance of collection (ETL), storage, and display of data.

Create visualizations and reports to monitor data.

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses.

Effectively use a suite of projects and products, all within different stages of development and implementation

Continuous Improvement and Development:

Troubleshoot data fields and dashboards to ensure the accuracy of information and interpretations being provided.

Ensure scheduled updating of business intelligence tools, dashboards, and databases.

Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks.

Identify opportunities to improve processes and strategies with a technology solution.

Interpretation and Strategy Advisory:

Advise on risk analysis and mitigation using the output from the BI tools implemented.

Manage tasks and priorities within the product suite.

Communication and Documentation:

Maintain policies and procedures for the collection and analysis of data.

Communicate proactively, effectively, and efficiently with stakeholders.

Maintain documentation including requirements, design, and user manuals.

Compile relevant records as necessary for compliance with ISO, HIPAA, GDPR, CE, FDA (and other) standards and requirements as applicable to assigned products and systems.

Efficient and effective reporting on prioritization and tasks to the Line Manager.

Efficient and effective reporting on the performance of BI products and systems.

Take personal ownership of projects and work quality as well as contribute to team development and the company ecosystem.

System Administration:

Create and maintain workflows in Pardot.

Manage the system setup and access on the Pardot side.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience:

Education:

Relevant Information Technology degree or diploma

BEng Industrial Engineering

Certification in BI or BI tools (desirable)

Knowledge and Skills:

Proven experience as an analyst (BI, MI, or RTA)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Knowledge in technology such as Power BI, MEAN Stack, QlikView/QlikSense, or Tableau.

Ability to interpret code and support applications, reports, and processes.

Marketing (desirable)

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

2-4 years as a BI Analyst

Two (2) + years of proven experience in data analytics

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel (macros, pivot tables, formulas)

Experience maintaining, and administrating business reports using BI tools like:

Excel

QlikSense

BigQuery

Power BI

Tableau

Experience in the medical tech field would be beneficial.

In-depth understanding of database management systems and ETL automation and optimization

Proven abilities to take the initiative and be innovative.

Other:

Experience with Pardot or Salesforce will be advantageous.

Experience with BI in digital marketing and consumer industries will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills and root-cause analysis ability.

We would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs or apply here: [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business

Intelligence

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position