Business Intelligence & Optimisation Lead (PTA Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

DRIVE the strategic objective of the creation of a data strategy and data value as the next Business Intelligence & Optimisation Lead sought by a Health Tech Solutions company in Pretoria. You will establish best practices, systems and services for leading data intelligence across the company, with world-class tools and services. You will also drive a data-driven approach and decision making with the goal of driving customer success and company profitability. The ideal candidate is curious and understands the underlying causality on key issues, data, strategic objectives and projects, including customer and channel journeys; possess a BEng Degree Certification / Accreditation in Business Intelligence with 5+ years proven experience in a BI stack framework as a BI Developer or Data Scientist. You will also have proficiency in building business reports using Excel or BI tools (i.e Qlik Sense, BigQuery, Power BI, Tableau) & have a background in data warehouse design (e.g., Dimensional Modeling) and Data Mining.

DUTIES:

Team Management & Development (20%) –

Increase team’s effectiveness and optimisation with the following: Recruitment, selection and orientation. Training and development. Assign accountabilities and plan. Drive team outcomes. Monitor and appraise job and project results.

Ensure the team meets timelines and produces content of the highest quality and accuracy.

Continuously develop the competencies of the division, building out an effective and efficient team in line with company strategy.

Drive effective stakeholder management and communication (both internal and external).

Ensure accuracy (through checks and fail safes) of the division’s data system.

Select and continuously optimise divisional tools to drive efficiency, transparency, accuracy; in line with budget allocation to ensure best-in-class intelligence.

Review and sign off on all intelligence reports and dashboards, ensure accuracy (and value) of information and interpretations being provided.

Ensure continuous improvement of business intelligence tools, dashboards and databases, working across teams and development resources as required.

Data Intelligence Strategy (20%) –

Drive the strategic objective of the creation of a data strategy and data value: Turn data into intelligence.

Drive data-driven approach and decision making across the company.

Connect business functions through intelligence: Development, Product Dev, Product Management, Marketing, Hearing Hub (Support and Sales Contact Centre), driving communication and collaboration.

Be curious and understand the underlying causality on key issues, strategic objectives and projects, including customer and channel journeys, advising strategy and budget spend in channels accordingly.

Data Intelligence Processes (30%) –

Establish systems and services for leading the data intelligence across the company, with world-class tools and services.

Stipulate a data collection process and thinking through what we collect and why and how we use that to optimize journeys.

Manage key relationships relating to data and customer success.

Direct data and insights to address and improve operational inefficiencies, lack of process adherence, and marketing: sales outcomes.

Analyse operational and procedural problems, and develop, recommend, and implement proposed solutions.

Intelligence-driven Strategy & Advisory (10%) –

Drive strategic intelligence projects, with effective full lifecycle Project Management.

Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks and devise solutions (or advise on solutions) to these problems.

Identify opportunities to improve data processes and collection and processing strategies with technology solutions.

Inform business process improvements, operationalization and optimization using data and appropriate visualisations.

Advise on risk analysis and mitigation using the output from the BI tools implemented.

Increase profitability of products and company through advising on inferences from the data collected.

Communication and Documentation (15%) –

Drive the development of policies and procedures for the strategic collection and analysis of data.

Ensure division communicates proactively, effectively and efficiently with stakeholders (internal and external).

Approve the documentation for relevant records as is necessary for compliance to ISO, HIPAA, GDPR, CE, FDA and SOC2 (and other) standards and requirements with regards to data integrity, processing and protection.

Efficient and effective reporting on prioritisation and tasks to Line Manager.

Take personal ownership for projects and work quality as well as contributing to team development and the ecosystem as a whole.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BEng Degree Certification / Accreditation in Business Intelligence – Minimum.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years of proven experience in a BI stack framework as a BI Developer or Data Scientist.

Experience building business reports using Excel or BI tools (i.e Qlik Sense, BigQuery, Power BI, Tableau).

Background in data warehouse design (e.g., Dimensional Modeling) and Data Mining.

Data driven thinking and experience in understanding data structures and relationships and how to tell a story with it.

Experience in establishing, monitoring and optimising customer journeys (from marketing through to support and retention).

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel (macros, pivot tables, formulas).

Database management, BQuery and SQL Server skills including SQL objects development, performance tuning, data analysis and integration.

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) frameworks.

Strong analytical, troubleshooting skills and root-cause analysis ability.

Knowledge in technology such as Power BI, Big Query, Qlik or similar SaaS data visualisation tools.

Advantageous –

Relevant Information Technology Degree or Diploma.

Python or R experience.

Experience in the medical tech field.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative.

Critical thinking skills, to discover underlying causality.

High attention to detail and troubleshooting skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Business

Intelligence

Optimisation

Learn more/Apply for this position