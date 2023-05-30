C#/.NET and Angular Developer at Tax Consulting SA – Gauteng Bryanston

C#/.NET AND ANGULAR DEVELOPER
BRYANSTON

We are seeking an experienced C#/.NET and Angular Developer with PowerApps experience or a willingness to learn, to join our team. The successful candidate will have a minimum of 4 years of experience in developing high-quality software solutions and a desire to expand their skills into the PowerApps space. As a key member of our team, you will be responsible for designing, developing, testing, and deploying software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.

REQUIRED SKILLS

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or related field.
  • Minimum of 4 years of experience as a C#/.NET and Angular Developer.
  • Proven experience as a C#/.NET and Angular Developer.
  • Experience with PowerApps development or willingness to learn.
  • Strong understanding of software design patterns and principles.
  • Proficiency in writing SQL queries and working with relational databases.
  • Experience with source control systems such as Git.
  • Experience with Azure and/or SharePoint is preferred.
  • Experience with Agile development methodologies.
  • Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

KEY DELIVERABLES

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop software solutions that meet business requirements.
  • Write clean, well-designed, and efficient code using C#/.NET and Angular.
  • Develop custom applications using PowerApps or learn PowerApps development.
  • Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices.
  • Troubleshoot and debug software issues.
  • Maintain a high level of proficiency in C#/.NET and Angular development, as well as PowerApps.

REMUNERATION
Market competitive remuneration package.

If you are a Senior C#/.NET and Angular Developer with a willingness to learn PowerApps development or an experienced PowerApps Developer looking for a new challenge, and have a minimum of 4 years of experience please send your CV along with a cover letter and a professional headshot to [Email Address Removed]

