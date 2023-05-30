C#/.NET and Angular Developer at Tax Consulting SA – Gauteng Bryanston

C#/.NET AND ANGULAR DEVELOPER

BRYANSTON

We are seeking an experienced C#/.NET and Angular Developer with PowerApps experience or a willingness to learn, to join our team. The successful candidate will have a minimum of 4 years of experience in developing high-quality software solutions and a desire to expand their skills into the PowerApps space. As a key member of our team, you will be responsible for designing, developing, testing, and deploying software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.

REQUIRED SKILLS

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Software Engineering, or related field.

Minimum of 4 years of experience as a C#/.NET and Angular Developer.

Proven experience as a C#/.NET and Angular Developer.

Experience with PowerApps development or willingness to learn.

Strong understanding of software design patterns and principles.

Proficiency in writing SQL queries and working with relational databases.

Experience with source control systems such as Git.

Experience with Azure and/or SharePoint is preferred.

Experience with Agile development methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

KEY DELIVERABLES

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop software solutions that meet business requirements.

Write clean, well-designed, and efficient code using C#/.NET and Angular.

Develop custom applications using PowerApps or learn PowerApps development.

Participate in code reviews and contribute to the development of best practices.

Troubleshoot and debug software issues.

Maintain a high level of proficiency in C#/.NET and Angular development, as well as PowerApps.

REMUNERATION

Market competitive remuneration package.

If you are a Senior C#/.NET and Angular Developer with a willingness to learn PowerApps development or an experienced PowerApps Developer looking for a new challenge, and have a minimum of 4 years of experience please send your CV along with a cover letter and a professional headshot to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

computer science

Software Engineering

PowerApps development

writing SQL queries

source control systems such as Git

Azure and/or SharePoint

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position