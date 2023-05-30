C#.NET Developer at Network Contracting Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

My Document Automation client is looking for a Intermediate .Net Developer with C#
Mid-level C# / .Net developer with knowledge of
Azure
DevOps
ASP.Net Core
Proficiency with JavaScript and React or Angular
WebAPI.
4+ years of experience
This role will be UI / Front end development focused.
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- WebAPI
- Asp.Net
- Azure
- DevOps
- Javascript
- React
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma