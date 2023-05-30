C#.NET Developer at Network Contracting Solutions – Gauteng Sandton

My Document Automation client is looking for a Intermediate .Net Developer with C#

Mid-level C# / .Net developer with knowledge of

Azure

DevOps

ASP.Net Core

Proficiency with JavaScript and React or Angular

WebAPI.

4+ years of experience

This role will be UI / Front end development focused.

Desired Skills:

.NET

WebAPI

Asp.Net

Azure

DevOps

Javascript

React

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position