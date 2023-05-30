C#.NET Developer at Network Contracting Solutions

May 30, 2023

My Document Automation client is looking for a Intermediate .Net Developer with C#

Mid-level C# / .Net developer with knowledge of

Azure
DevOps
ASP.Net Core
Proficiency with JavaScript and React or Angular
WebAPI.
4+ years of experience

This role will be UI / Front end development focused.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • WebAPI
  • Asp.Net
  • Azure
  • DevOps
  • Javascript
  • React
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

