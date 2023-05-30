Cloud Developer

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automitive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long term contract available for all of you Cloud Developers.

They are working on a hybrid approach, which means you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Skills that we require from you:

Java

Cloud

Container Orchestration Platforms

Docker

Microservices

AWS

Azure

Should you be successful, you will be responsible for:

Development of cloud and streaming user stories

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Let’s get that ball rolling!

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

