Data Analyst (Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a leading management consulting firm that specializes in providing innovative solutions to clients in the Banking and Insurance industry, is seeking a Data Analyst with an Actuarial Background and experience with SQL and IFRS 17 to join their team. You will be responsible for supporting the implementation of IFRS 17, a new accounting standard for the insurance industry. The ideal candidate must have a minimum of 4 years of experience in data analysis with an actuarial background and strong proficiency in SQL. The candidate must also have a proven track record of delivering high-quality solutions.

DUTIES:

Perform data analysis to support the implementation of IFRS 17.

Develop and maintain SQL scripts to extract, transform, and load data.

Support the development and implementation of actuarial models.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful implementation of IFRS 17.

Support the documentation of technical solutions and processes.

Stay up to date with industry trends and developments in IFRS 17 and related technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, Mathematics, Statistics, or a related field.

4+ years of experience in data analysis with an actuarial background.

Strong proficiency in SQL

Familiarity with IFRS 17 or other accounting standards for the insurance industry.

Familiarity with Agile and Scrum methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

